1942 - 2019
La Verkin - Helen L. Davis, 77 years old passed away August 14, 2009. Helen was born on March 12, 1942, in Marysvale, Utah to William and Vonda Cropper. Helen married Jerry W. Davis, the love of her life, in Salt Lake City on August 3rd, 1963.

Helen is survived by: her husband Jerry W. Davis; her sons: Mike Davis (Shari Davis) of Parker Colorado, Greg Davis (Char Davis) of Parker, Colorado; 3 grandchildren: Evan Davis, Lexi Davis, and Brett Davis; her siblings: Jan Peterson (Bob Peterson), Lorraine Harris (Roger Harris, deceased) Charles Cropper (Margie Cropper), and Dwain Cropper (Mary Cropper). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Dixie Medical ICU floor.

No services will be held per the request of Helen. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the : https://www.kidney.org/donation. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019
