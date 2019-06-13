|
|
Helen Michaelson Stevens
Ogden - Helen Michaelson Stevens, 96, passed away Friday June 7, 2019 in Ogden, Utah surrounded by family and friends.
Helen was born to Joseph and Eliza Pearl Hale Michaelson on March 6, 1923, in Afton, Wyoming.
Helen married John A. (Jack) Stevens on December 23, 1947 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with three children, John Michael, Sylvia Wray, and Sidney Jack.
Helen graduated from Afton High School in 1941. She earned Bachelors (1945) and Masters (1974) Degrees from the University of Wyoming. She taught high school business classes for 34 years in Wyoming. She was a longtime winter member of St. George 3rd Ward.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her son, Sydney. She is survived by two children John Michael Stevens (Carolyn) of Ogden, Utah and Sylvia Izbicki (Adam) of Kamiah, Idaho, daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Sidney), four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Eva Bateman (Millville, Ut)
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Combe Rd Chapel in Ogden, Utah (6350 Combe Road) at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a public viewing at 9:30 am. Interment will be Monday June 17th at the Byron, WY cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 13, 2019