|
|
Helen Stubbs
Castle Rock - Helen Marshall Stubbs, 89, passed away on August 11, 2019 in Castle Rock, Colorado. She was born on January 26, 1930, in Minersville, Utah, to Goldwin and Hildreth Marshall. She was a graduate of Milford High School, and served on the Minersville Town Council.
Helen married Maurice J. Smith, and they are the parents of 2 children; Susan & Pat. After the passing of Maurice, she later married Thomas C. Stubbs, and they had one son; Thomas M. Stubbs. She was an avid sports fan, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Helen is survived by her children, Susan (Jeff) Paulson of Castle Rock, CO, Pat Ruiz of Las Vegas, NV and Tom (Karolyn) Stubbs of Flagstaff, AZ; her 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; her brother, Kent (Mary Faye) Marshall of Minersville, UT, and her sister, Maxine Bailey of Hurricane, UT.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Maurice J. Smith and Tom Stubbs; her parents, Goldwin and Hildreth Marshall; her brothers, Lee Marshall and Hayward Marshall; her sisters, Geraldine Lamphere, Luree Brinkerhoff, Gladys Pitchforth, and her grandson, Brandon Ruiz.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 am at Minersville 2nd Ward Chapel, with a viewing prior to the services from 9:00 - 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Minersville Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019