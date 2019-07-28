|
|
Helen Totten
Washington City - Helen Mae Erickson Totten, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Washington, Utah on July 20, 2019. In her final days she was surrounded in love by her six daughters, three granddaughters, dear friends and her devoted husband.
Helen was born on June 27,1931 in Portland, OR, the third of six children to Matilda Leone Hale and Warren Robert Erickson. Helen graduated from Brigham Young University in 1953 with a degree in Home Economics and English. On Dec.19,1959 Helen and John James Totten married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in Oregon until they moved to Livermore, CA for the next 47 years. In Livermore Helen taught adult education classes in sewing and cooking and worked as Circulation Manager for the Valley Times Newspaper for 17 years.
Ten years ago Helen moved with her husband to Washington, UT. Even as her health worsened, Helen enjoyed music and time with others. She was cared for in her declining health by her loving husband, dedicated family and the kind staff of Dixie Hospice.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John James Totten, her son, Samuel Eric Totten, six daughters, Joanna Mae Adams, Cynthia Ann Totten, Elaine Marie Totten, Deborah Jean Totten, Gayle Diane Haux, and Gloria Beth Riker, nineteen grandchildren and three great granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Washington Fields 11th Ward Chapel, 1867 S. Washington Fields Rd. Interment will follow at Washington City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 28, 2019