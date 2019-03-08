Services
Mosdell Mortuary
676 S Hwy 89A
Kanab, UT 84741
(435) 644-2214
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St George 6th Ward Chapel
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St George 6th Ward Chapel
Graveside service
Following Services
Hilda Gilger Obituary
Hilda Gilger

St.George - Hilda Limb Gilger, born Dec. 11, 1930, after a long a struggle with Alzheimer's, slipped peacefully into Heaven on March 4, 2019 where she was met by her beloved Darwin and loved ones.

She is survived by her 4 children and a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. Those who knew and loved her will surely miss her shining smile and the love which brightened her face.

Hilda grew up in Milford, Utah where she met Darwin, her husband of 70 years. She served a Temple Mission of 2 years along with many other church callings. She taught elementary school in Moab, Price and St. George. She loved the outdoors, photography, sewing, painting and most of all her family.

Services will be held in the St George 6th Ward Chapel on March 16th. Viewing will be from 9am - 10am for family, then 10am - 10:45 am for the public. The funeral will be at 11am with graveside to follow.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2019
