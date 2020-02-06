|
Hollie Kelly
Enoch - Hollie June Kelly, age 39, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. Hollie hated obituaries that didn't include a cause of death, so in case you're wondering, she died at the hands of a jealous lover...or breast cancer (whichever you prefer). She also wanted people to smile when she passed, so forgive the humor.
Hollie was born on October 22, 1980, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Don and Kris (Barrett) Wells. She grew up in a wonderful home with three siblings whom she cherished (and controlled when necessary). Her parents meant the world to her and she was so grateful for their love and care throughout her life. She graduated college at Southern Utah University with a Bachelors in Nutrition. She loved cooking and baking and was convinced high fructose corn syrup would kill us all, but it was cancer, not Coca Cola that did her in.
She met the love of her life, Michael Harold Kelly and they were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity on October 11, 2003. She was shy and he was Mike. They were a perfect couple, best friends who weathered some of life's roughest storms together for 16 wonderful years.
The highlight of Hollie's life was raising her two adorable children, Jordan "Jori" and Aaron. She was the world's greatest mother (yes, we verified that) and her children meant everything to her.
Hollie fought breast cancer for 11 long years (yes, you read that right). She fought with courage and showed us what grace really looks like. She was the epitome of hope and was always mindful of the important things in life like family, her faith and desserts. She never wallowed in self-pity or complained that life wasn't fair. She never gave up. She never lost hope.
She was known for her kindness, but mostly for a smile that never faded in spite of terrible hardships. Even on her darkest days, she held her head high and smiled through it. She was a loving daughter, faithful sister, beautiful wife, devoted mother and hero to so many of us. She will be deeply missed.
Hollie is survived by her husband Mike, their two children Jori and Aaron; her parents, Don and Kris; sisters, Karalee; Tiffany (Justin) Phillips; and brother Ty (Jenny) Wells. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Enoch 2nd Ward (451 East Midvalley Road, Enoch, Utah). Viewing from 9:00 to 10:30 prior to services. Interment will be at the Enoch City Cemetery. Under the direction of Candlelight Affordable Funeral Services.
Online Condolences can be sent to her memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020