Horace Dell LeFevre



Horace Dell LeFevre was born on May 28, 1940 to McGregor and Lenora LeFevre in Boulder, Utah.



He served in the military after graduating from high school and later married Gladys Lyman in June of 1965. They have been married for 55 years and are the parents of 14 adopted children, have 27 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



He was a true cowboy through and through and was able to accomplish his dream of owning a ranch in Boulder, Utah. What he loved most was being out on the range checking on his cattle and enjoying the beauty around him.



He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in numerous positions from nursery leader to Bishop.



Dell served as a Garfield County Commissioner for a large part of his life and enjoyed the friendships of all the people he met while in this position. He was always known to have a joke to crack or a story to tell. Despite others' differences or opinions he genuinely cared about all people and wanted them to feel welcome and included.



Every day he was dedicated to serving God, family, country, county, and anyone he came in contact with. Dell touched many people's lives and his legacy will live on as he is remembered.



Dell passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020, and was laid to rest in the Boulder, Utah cemetery on October 28, 2020. The family wishes to express appreciation for all of those who showed support and respect during the procession through Garfield County. We know Dell had a GRRRREAT day on Wednesday.



Thank you for all of the shared memories. We continue to welcome all memories and stories via email at cowboyupdell@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1419 Boulder, Utah 84716.









