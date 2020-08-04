Howard Jensen, Jr.



Friday July 17 2020 Howard Jensen Jr followed the love of his life Anne and his second son Darrell into the afterlife at the age of 91.



Howard came into this world on April 22 1929 in Goshen Utah where he grew up to letter in track and even play Scrounge in this high school play.



In 1948 he met and soon after married his wife of 70 years Anne Laverne Sly. Together they enjoyed being parents to Dale, Darrell, Robyn and Monty. And later both grandparents and great grandparents.



Howard started out as a trapper. He worked for both the government and private ranchers. He spent years hunting and trapping in and around Utah. Sometimes helping out Fish and Game, like the time he shot a bear out of a plane in Little



Cottonwood Canyon. He was an expert at calling coyotes and bulging elk. Howard also worked as a mechanical engineer "draftsman" for the Tooele Army Depot.



Howard always had a deep respect for the natural world and wildlife of all kinds.



In 1970 he traded in his life as a trapper and draftsman and he and his wife moved to the Bitterroot Valley in Montana. After a few years as motel owners they bought a farm and Howard tried his hand at farming before the winters proved to be too much for them. In 1990 they moved back to Utah where they lived the rest of their lives in a small desert town of Toquerville.



The last thirty years of his life he spent perfecting his garden and small pecan orchard all without pesticides which he was whole heartedly against. "They ruin the real flavor of the food" he'd tell you and anyone who's even eaten anything he grew would have to agree.



Howard lived a full and great life. His passions varied between hunting, trapping, gardening and just about anything western. Be it books, TV shows, playing the harmonica or the simple honest way he chose to live his life. Many an evening his friends and family could find him with a cold beer in his hand and a great story on his lips.



He was loved. He was respected and admired and he will be greatly missed.



At this time the family has chosen not to hold a funeral but take his ashes back to the Bitterroot Valley that meant so much to him for a small family memorial with both his wife and his son in the family grove.









