Howard LeFevre
Stubbs - Howard LeFevre Stubbs, 92, completed his life's journey on March 11, 2020. He was born in Parowan, Utah, October 14, 1927 to Chester and Mary LeFevre Stubbs. Dr. Green drove down to the three-room log house on Center Street in a horse and buggy to deliver him. He graduated from Parowan High School, where he was active in sports, and played a mean drum in the high school band, as well as a community dance band.
After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was among the first troops to serve in the military occupation of Japan after World War II. After returning he married Elna Halterman Stubbs, from Parowan, in 1948. They were blessed with four children. Their marriage was later solemnized in the LDS St. George Temple.
Howard learned about hard work at an early age. Getting up at first light to milk the cows, then running five blocks to get to school on time, was a part of everyday life. As a young man he always had a job herding or shearing sheep, and farming. Farmers were eager to hire him because he was a hard, no nonsense worker.
Howard loved Parowan and took pride in his community. He was chairman of the horse racing association for the Iron County Fair for many years. He was president of the Chamber of Commerce when he initiated the building of the city swimming pool, which is still being enjoyed today. He won many awards for the "Christmas in the Country" home lighting display.
He retired from US Steel after 34 years, after which he kept busy farming and caring for a large yard, and a beautiful vegetable and flower garden. He generously shared his bounty with others. The mountains were always calling him. He and Elna loved to drive to Dry Lakes--their "Little Island In the Sky," especially in the fall when he would cut and load his truck with wood to last the winter. This has been a gathering place for fun times with family.
Howard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in scouting, as well as ward and stake callings. He had a generous, loving heart, and was always faithful in ministering to the widows and those in need. His joyful laugh and ability to tell a story was a natural talent which all enjoyed. His memory will forever live in our hearts.
Howard is survived by his wife, Elna, of 91 years, their children, Cheryl Lynn (Blaine) Johnson of St. George, Utah, Craig Halterman Stubbs of Fountain Valley, California, Jolene (Eugene) Dalley of Taylorsville, Utah, Janeal (Marvin) Magalei of Bountiful, Utah, 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, his brothers Clarence (DeAnn), Larry (Becky), his sisters,Mary Etta (David) Orton, and Linda (Ron) Mecham. He is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Homer (Donna), sister Betty (Bud) Perkins, baby brother Bobby, and brother in-law Ron Mecham.
Family funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020