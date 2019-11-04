|
Hugh McQueen (Mac) Thomson Jr.
Dammeron Valley - When you read this, it will mean I have closed my eyes for the last time. October 30, 2019.
I am now on a new journey. One we will all experience at some point in time. I escaped from a long, hard battle with Alzheimer's disease.
I lived 76 mostly fun filled years with family & friends. I was born to Hugh and Elsa Thomson on March 26, 1943. My sister Greta and I were raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. Upon graduation from Utah State University, I made a career with the US Forest Service, retiring after 32 years of service to St. George, Utah. I made friends and a few not so good friends along the way.
Love to the whole gang at AA and the wonderful staff at the Beehive Home in Santa Clara, Utah.
I will miss my wife Penny of 56 years of marriage, my sons Eric and Cory, and the fun grandchildren.
Thanks to all, for the great memories and kindness through the years.
A celebration of my life is scheduled for a later date.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019