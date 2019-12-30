Resources
Huston Earl Abney

Huston Earl Abney Obituary
Huston Earl Abney

St. George - Huston Earl Abney, 83 years old, died December 28, 2019 in St. George, Utah.

Huston was born July 22, 1937 in Tacoma, Washington to Huston Abney and Leona Agnes Campbell.

He has three children: Cindy, Mark, and Jeff; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Snow Canyon 1st Ward LDS Chapel,1184 North Dixie Downs Road, St. George, Utah 84770. A viewing will be from 1:00-1:45pm prior to services at the same location.

Interment will be in the Sumner Washington Cemetery Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00pm

Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
