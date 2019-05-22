Ian Spencer Davis



St. George / Pine Valley - Ian Spencer Davis, 33, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and friend chose to leave this life on May 15, 2019 in Pine Valley, Utah after a brief, but intense struggle with mental illness and depression.



Ian was born on August 18, 1985 in Phoenix, Arizona and soon joined his adopted family in New Orleans, Louisiana. He moved with his family to Saint George, Utah in 1989 where Ian attended school, including Dixie High School where he was active in theater. He is still well remembered by many for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in "Les Miserables" his senior year.



Ian served in the United States Marine Corp from 2007-2009. He married Kimberly Durrant on September 24, 2011 in St. George and they are the parents of two boys. As an adult, Ian reconnected with his biological mother, Kimberly Ross.



Throughout his life he enjoyed being in the outdoors, blowing things up, taking things apart, forging steel, working leather, reloading ammunition, sewing kilts, listening to and creating music, appreciating comedy and making people laugh, cooking and enjoying food, driving too fast in cars, motorcycles and just about any vehicle he ever drove! Ian managed to be funny, mean, spazzy, charming, honest, goofy, pure, but mostly really, really kind, somehow all at once.



Ian is survived by his wife, Kimberly Durrant Davis; his sons: Braden Christopher Davis and Lincoln James Davis; parents: John and Lisa Davis, St. George; biological mother, Kimberly (Teresa Henderson) Ross of Seattle, Washington; sisters: Shauna (Darryl) Zitting, Lauren (Cody Stump) Davis, Jessica (Nicholas Timony), St. George, Elliot Henderson, Seattle, Washington; adoring nieces and nephews: Eliana, Will, Asher, Lizzie, Lilly, Liam, Luna, all of St. George, Utah; grandmothers: Beth Whitaker Evans and Betty Jo Davis; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mulberry Chapel, 3381 Mulberry Drive, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd and Saturday, prior to service, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Pine Valley Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at any Zions Bank to the Ian S. Davis Donation account to help support Ian's wife and children.



"Beloved Ian, our Golden River Bear, may you rest easy and be at peace at your Final D until we meet again."



