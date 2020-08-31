1/1
Ingrid Alvarez
1939 - 2020
Ingrid Alvarez

St George, Utah - Ingrid Adele Alvarez of St George, Utah, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 27, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Ingrid was born on October 4, 1939 to Fritz and Betty Werz, in Schweinfurt Germany.

She came to the United States when she was 18 years old. She worked two jobs as a single mother to provide for her children. Her hobbies included crocheting blankets and beanies, gambling, playing bingo, word search puzzles, yard sales on the weekends and she loved flipping the bird LOL.

Ingrid is survived by all her children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and everyone else who called her grandma.

Ingrid is preceded in death by her Parents, husband Frank and her great grandson Uriel Jr.

She was loved by many and will be missed by many. Fly high Grandma/Mom. We love you always and forever.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pine View Mortuary
566 N Mall Dr
Saint George, UT 84790
(435) 986-4222
