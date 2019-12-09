|
|
Irene Lenore Grant Gordon
Washington - Irene Lenore Grant Gordon, age 80, passed peacefully from this life on December 5, 2019 into the loving arms of her parents and brother. She was born July 16, 1939 to Kelsy John Grant and Lenore Albena Jacaway. She was adored by her kids, grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandkids , in-laws, and friends.
Irene was born and grew up in Ely and McGill, Nevada. She had a younger brother, John Kelsy Grant.
She met Charles Lee Gordon and immediately fell in love. They married on June 15, 1956 in McGill, NV. They were later sealed in the St. George, Utah LDS Temple. Together they had seven children. They spent their first 20 years in Ely. She was a nurse's aide for a few years and worked various other jobs while raising her children.
Irene loved camping with her family. They spent many wonderful camping trips at Cave Lake. She liked riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, sewing, quilting, crafting, crocheting, and square dancing. She was an accomplished accordion player and taught lessons in Ely.
She and Lee later moved to southern Utah area for work. They lived in St. George, Middleton, Veyo, and finally Washington. One of her loves was square dancing. Lee was a square dance caller and they traveled all over the attend and call dances. She had many friends because of her association with the various clubs.
They spent many summers at Duck Creek on Cedar mountain where she got to spend time with her family playing games, visiting, and going on rides. She loved spending time there.
Irene is survived by her husband Charles Lee, sons and daughters Terry (Brad) Jones, Beverly (James) Scott, Dennis (Rita) Gordon, Debbie (Bruce) Taylor, Michael (Katie) Gordon, Norma Gordon, Scott Gordon, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brother and sister in laws: Berl and Sharlene Gordon, Jackie Beatty, Jeanette Farnsworth, Lorna Gower, and Richard & Crystal Gordon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John and his wife Sharlene, and brother in laws: Gordon Farnsworth, Steven Gower, and Robert Beatty.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Ward Chapel located at 1500 Ridgeview Drive, Washington, Utah 84780. A viewing will be prior to services beginning at 10:45am. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery under the direction of McMillan Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019