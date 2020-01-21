|
Ireta Cathleen Jessop
St. George - Ireta Cathleen Barlow Johnson Jessop, age 53, passed away January 19, 2020 in St. George, Utah. She was born April 9, 1966 to Nephi Rulon Barlow and Martha Mae Hammon Barlow. She was welcomed to a large and beautiful family. Her elementary and high school education was obtained at the public-school district in Colorado City, Arizona. She was a keen mathematician and was always forthright and independent in her expressions.
Through her married life she has been a mother who helped on the finances. Her experiences included management of a motel and serving as bookkeeper for construction companies.
She traveled extensively and was widely known in business circles and extended family.
She is a mother of five children: Sarah, Johnson (Johnny), Yvonne, Pearl and Wendell. She was loved by many in the Merril Jessop family. She was subjected to the critical trauma imposed upon her family during "The 2008 Raid" in Texas when her children were separated from her.
She later experienced another life-changing event when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The large tumor was providentially removed by an eminent neurologist from the Mayo Clinic. She experienced the tender follow-up of partial recovery. Loving friends, relatives, and children were often by her side. She extended her love and respect to all who assisted her.
She said, "My greatest wish is to let family and friends know that I love them."
She is preceded in death by her brother, Jacob, and by her dear "Mother Yvonne".
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the St. George Rehab. Center, IHC and all those who spent their time in caring for "Kate".
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT. Viewings will be Friday, January 24th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Mortuary.
Interment will be at the Isaac Carling Memorial Cemetery, Colorado City, AZ in the Leroy S. Johnson plot.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020