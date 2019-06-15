|
|
Ivan Pearson
Toquerville - Ivan Norris Pearson, 87, passed away on June 12, 2019 in St George, Utah. He was born March 15, 1932 in Cedar City, Utah to Glen and Zora Norris Pearson. He graduated from Piute High School in 1950, and that same year married Carol Ann.
Ivan worked for Gibbons and Reed Construction Company for 35 years traveling all over the Western United States operating heavy equipment and later in his career supervising projects. He retired to Toquerville, Utah in 1992. Ivan was active in the ham radio club, and volunteered with the Senior Games and the St George Marathon. He had a great love for animals, and left a positive influence on all the people he met.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Dorothy Pearson; his son, Randy (Marty) Pearson; grandchildren Ryan (Doni) Pearson and Nolan (Laura) Pearson; 5 great grandchildren and his brother, Leonard G. (Kaye) Pearson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen Pearson and Zora Norris Pearson, and his first wife, Carol Ann Pearson.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Minersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary Milford (209 S 100 W, Milford, UT). Interment will be in the Minersville Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
The family would like to thank the Dixie Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit for their wonderful care of Ivan.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 15, 2019