Jack Arthur Bishop, Sr.
Cedar City - Jack Arthur Bishop, Sr., age 93, graduated from this life on April 4, 2020 in Cedar City, Utah. He was born on July 15, 1926 in Los Angeles, California to Thelma Mae Donnelson and Roy Franklin Oaks, and raised by Thelma and Matthew A. Bishop.
In 1944, at the age of 17, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country during WWII. After his service, he worked as a carpenter. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and also the Cedar City Masons. He received the Quilt of Honor July 2019. Jack and Irene enjoyed dancing with the Hey Cedars for several years. He and Bonnie also enjoyed dancing. Jack liked to go hunting and fishing, as well as flying model airplanes, jeep and boat racing and cruising.
Jack was married four times; to Charmaine Berry, then Mardell, Irene Goodwin, and finally Bonnie Mae Duncan whom he married in 2015.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Mae Bishop of Cedar City, Utah; his daughter, Sandra Lee (John) Scarcello of Spokane, Washington; 7 step-children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Jack Arthur Bishop, Jr.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Cedar City, and Applegate Hospice for the love and care they gave Jack. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020