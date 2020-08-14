Jack Jones
Cedar City - Jack Randy Jones, 71, passed away Tuesday evening, August 11th, 2020 in Cedar City, Utah surrounded by his family. He was born November 16th 1948 in Cedar City, Utah to Loa "Amber" Fullmer and Jack Harold Jones. He grew up in Cedar City, Utah, graduated from Cedar High School (with hardly ever attending), and completed trade school at Sevier Valley Tech where he learned to paint cars. He married the love of his life Kathleen Roberts on March 27th, 1971.
Jack Randy was one heck of a guy, a true man's man. He was tough, hardworking and dependable with a truly brilliant entrepreneurial mind. Jack and Kathy owned several businesses in town over the years, starting with Hermies Drive-In, Hermies Depot and Hermies Too for 18 years starting in 1974. After that, he was a part of Leigh Floor Covering and Design and The Furniture Shop. In 2001 they purchased Cedar Bowling Center which the family still operates today. He loved the many employees he had throughout the years like they were his own flesh and blood. He was quick with a smile and preferred to laugh but at the same time someone who wouldn't shy away from confrontation. A real patriot at heart, Jack served in the Utah National Guard's 222nd Field Artillery from 1969-1975 and continued to support the unit and their family members by donating the Bowling Center to throw family Christmas parties. He was the perfect mix of tough guy and sweetheart.
Jack had a deep love, gratitude and reverence for God and was often found in prayer whether outside feeding the birds, attending an AA meeting or on his knees quietly praying anywhere in the house. He was a great influence on so many people in the community, especially those who were members of the AA program, where he held 2 meetings a week at the Bowling Center over 15 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was charismatic and charming. He made it so easy to like him without even trying. He loved to spend time with Kathy, Jackie and Nick, and to go on "camping" trips to The Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City any weekend that they could. He also loved his friends. To say you were friends with him made you feel privileged, special and important. He was genuine and always cared about others before himself. He had an extraordinary way to make you feel appreciated. He would pick out the most thoughtful, fitting, random, and funny gifts for everyone. His core being was kindness and his light is why so many were drawn to him. His presence was great and powerful but he was so approachable. He was incredibly honest and fair, always giving the benefit of the doubt, and second and third chances to all. His smiling eyes were the window to his kind heart.
Jack is survived by his wife Kathy, children Jackie (Jeremy) Jones and Nicholas Jones all of Cedar City. Grandchildren, Gentry, Jaxton, Logan; Brothers, Kevin Jones of Salt Lake City, Utah and Kirby Jones of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Loa "Amber" Jones, his infant brother Matthew, his infant nephew Brandon, his In-Laws Spencer and Mary Roberts and brother in law Doug Lindsay.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W Cedar City, Utah). A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online Condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
Jack would want everyone to remember to keep it simple, be grateful for every day that you are upright, vertical and breathing, and to take the time to hop in your hot rod and go for a cruise with a coke in hand and enjoy another day in paradise.