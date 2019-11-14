Resources
1930 - 2019

Jack Lynn Noble passed away at the Southern Utah Veterans Home on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019. He was born August 20, 1930 in Salt Lake City, UT to Charles Alexander Noble and Mary Katherine Hudson. He was a graduate of Grantsville High School, and immediately joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. On July 16, 1983, he married Carolyn Rupp Stevenson. He retired as an Ironworker in 1985 and was a Teaching Golf Pro for 5 years. Jack was an avid golfer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Kent Noble, step-son Rick Stevenson. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, step-daughter Ronni Stevenson, sister-in-law Norma Noble and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Santa Clara 7th Ward Chapel, 3815 Rachel Drive in Santa Clara, UT. A visitation will begin one hour prior.

We would like to thank the Southern Utah Veterans Home and Community Nursing Services for the compassionate care and love that was shown to Jack. Cremation services were handled by Cremation Center of Southern Utah. Online condolences can be viewed at serenitystg.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
