Jack Matheson
Overton, Nevada - Jack deWinter Matheson, 90, passed away on December 3, 2019 in Logandale, NV. Jack was born on December 15, 1928 in Parowan, UT to Kenneth Robertson Matheson and Bertha Agnes deWinter. He married Betty Ruesch Matheson on April 29, 1948 in Springdale, UT until her passing on November, 25, 2009, and later married Vyonne Chamberlain Matheson on August 21, 2010 in Parowan, UT until her passing on February 15, 2016.
Jack was always drawn to the outdoors. He loved trapshooting, and was the president of the Trap Club for over twelve years. He was an avid hunter, and rode horses from a young age. He spent much of his time in the mountains and enjoyed his own mountain property. As a young man, Jack showed his ability to work hard and for long hours. By his early teens, he was herding sheep from the Coop Valley to the Nevada desert. In his early career, he owned his own shop, and worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for many years. He later moved to Wyoming, where he retired as the Maintenance Superintendent for the Mines. He was a prankster, and loved to tell jokes and stories. He loved his family, and always strived to do his best for them. He had a strong testimony of his Heavenly Father, and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many capacities in the bishoprics and Stake callings.
Jack is survived by his two sons, Lance Matheson and Voy (Sheila) Matheson; his foster daughter, Cecelia Etsetty Leboy; his eleven grandchildren, and his twenty-seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents, Kenneth and Bertha, and his siblings: Bruce, Sybil, Clyde, Bob, and Joyce.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. MST at the Cedar 15th Ward, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 500 W. 400 N. Cedar City, UT, following Viewing Services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Graveside Services will be at the Cedar City Cemetery at 173 W. 685 N. Cedar City, UT. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019