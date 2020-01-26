|
|
Jack Maxwell
Glendale, Utah - Jack Horace Maxwell, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Glendale, UT on January 22, 2020. Jack was born September 20, 1927 in Cedar City, UT to Horace W and Ive Cox Maxwell. He married Clara LeBaron in the St. George Temple on September 7, 1949.
Jack graduated Valley High School in May of 1945 and seven months later at barely eighteen years of age he entered the Army Air Corps at Fort Douglas UT. He was first stationed at Sheppard Field, Texas where he learned to play the guitar and became quite an entertainer. He was trained at weather school and spent time on the Ascension Island Air Base. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he attended and graduated from Dixie State College in St. George where he acquired the construction skills necessary to eventually form Valley Construction Company. It was also in college that he made the doors, windows, cinder blocks, and furniture that would create the future home in Glendale that he and Clara would live in the rest of their lives. Jack was also responsible for building and remodeling many homes, businesses, and church buildings from Cedar City, UT to Moccasin, AZ. He was active in his community as a Kane County School Board member for 8 years, Kane County Commissioner over roads for 3 years, and a Garkane Power Board member for 30 years.
After retirement, Jack and Clara served five missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These missions included proselyting in Spain, remodeling and entertaining in Nauvoo, building a temple in Villahermosa, Mexico, remodeling a home in Marysville, California, and a temple mission in Cochabamba, Bolivia.
Jack lived in Glendale from 5 years of age until his passing, excepting his time in college, military and missions. He was active in many church callings including Elders Quorum President, Glendale Ward Bishop for 13 years, counselor in the Kanab Stake Presidency, and Kanab Stake Patriarch. Jack and Clara served as temple workers for almost 20 years in between their missions, and Jack had been set apart as a sealer during this time.
Jack is preceded in death by his son, David Brian and three great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Clara; sister, IlaMae Swapp; brothers, Thell, Delwyn (Renee), and Ted (Gayle); children, Rand (Jeannie), Leanne (Wayne), Kevin (Jana), Kathy (Richard), Julie (John), JD (Chris), Peggy (Billy), and Nancy (Erik); 28 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 am in the Glendale Ward Chapel. Visitations will be from 6:00-7:00 PM on Friday, January 31, and from 9:45-10:45 am on Saturday, both held at the Glendale Chapel. Immediately following funeral service, interment will be at the Glendale Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post 120. Services were arranged with Mosdell Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020