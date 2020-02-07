|
Jackie 'Jack' Lee Dunham
St. George - Jackie "Jack" Lee Dunham, age 78, passed away due to complications related to vascular dementia and Parkinsonism, at his home, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in St. George, Utah, surrounded by his family.
Jack was born December 21, 1941, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to John "Jack" William Dunham and Fern Elizabeth Dunham. He was the oldest of two boys. His younger brother was Danial Lew. As a youth, Jack and his family traveled throughout Europe, Italy, Okinawa, and Germany, with their father who was an officer in the U. S. Army. Jack attended schools in Frankfurt, Germany; Wichita, Kansas; and later, Boise State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Communications.
After serving four years of active service in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, Jack joined the Naval Reserves as a recruiter. He retired from the Navy after giving more than 20 years of service.
Jack married Vonetta Elaine Egan and they enjoyed 51 years together. They had three children: a son, Hans Michael; a daughter, Kristin Lee; and their youngest son, Brandon Nicholas. Jack worked in Boise, Idaho, at the Idaho Transportation Department and then Morrison Knudsen. The family moved to Bellevue, Washington, where he worked for Coffman Engineers. Several years later, the family moved to Mission Viejo, California, where Jack worked at McDonnell Douglas Corp/Boeing in Long Beach and Huntington Beach, California, where he retired after 21 years.
He served as a member of the Board of Directors for his brother's company, Pacific Precision Products (PPP) in Irvine, California. At the passing of his brother, Dan, Jack became the Chairman and CEO of PPP.
Jack was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 2009, he and his wife retired to St. George, Utah, where they are members of the Green Valley 8th Branch. Jack and Vonetta and their family were sealed in the St. George Utah Temple, May 16, 2015.
He will always be remembered for his generosity and service to others. As a family, we have many happy memories of sitting around the kitchen table and playing the card game, Canasta, but with the "Dunham Rules" that seemed to change periodically depending on whether Jack was winning or not.
Jack enjoyed "Easy Listening" music, composing music and playing piano. He loved his family and extended family and never missed an opportunity to serve others.
Jack is survived by his wife, Vonetta; his children, Michael (Monica) Dunham of Mission Viejo, California, and Kristin (Paul) Mugleston of St. George, Utah; his grandchildren, Parker, Payton and Paisley Dunham, and McKenzie and Hayden Mugleston. He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon; his brother, Dan; and his parents.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
A special thank you to Dr. Crimin, Jodi, Rachel and Kathy, who tenderly helped care for Jack.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020