|
|
Jacob Ziegler
Summit - Jacob Douglas Ziegler passed away May 3, 2019 from complications from brain cancer at the age of 44. He was born on October 23, 1974 in Phoenix, Arizona to Terry and Marilyn Ziegler. Jake graduated from Camelback High School in 1992, and later served an LDS mission in Rome, Italy. After graduating from Southern Utah University with a degree in Education, he later became an English/History teacher at Canyon View High School.
Jake certainly had a love for sports. At an early age Jake found that he had a passion to participate in them. Some of his favorite things to do were to cheer on his teammates or provide them with a reason not to give up. Jake felt connected with his coaches and players in a way that stuck with him. It was this feeling and this love of the game that later led to another occupation: that of a high school football, wrestling, baseball, and golf coach. A jack of all trades and master of none was a lifelong banner that was truly familiar to Jake. Jake's student athletes felt they had a deep connection with him because Jake didn't just coach the games; he lived the games.
With as much love as he had for the game that he played, it was the classroom that was his true calling. He was born for the title he called teacher. His students would soon learn what it really meant to work hard. Love and compassion were given, but respect was earned. He was a master teacher, and his students will never forget his legacy. It didn't matter what subject Jake taught; his love for the profession captivated the audience before him. His students' memories and messages are a true testament to the kind of teacher he left this world being.
Jake's favorite occupation was that of connoisseur of tasty delights. Not a visit could go by at the Ziegler home where Jake wasn't making something to share with others. Jake's motto--never trust a skinny cook--was put into practice daily. As a visitor, this simple motto was also forced upon any bystander or onlooker. You could not leave his house without tasting something that he had just whipped-up, drank out of, or half consumed. No matter the diet or allergy you were not to walk out his door with an empty stomach.
Jake was proud of his humility. He constantly would claim that "they just want me for my mind and body." In spite of this, he married the love of his life, Heather. There was no denying that Heather was his angel. The culmination of their marriage was when Jake's little girl, Addison, was born. A beautiful, perfect little angel. Jake's little goose. She had the beauty of her mother and the wit of her father. From the moment he held her, he knew his life was blessed. She was his sunshine, and he didn't want to leave without her. If you had a moment, Jake would not waste any time showing you hundreds of pictures he had taken and would share stories about his "little gooser." You see, Jake's riches were built inside of his home. Although it might be said that he didn't gain the world, Jake had something much deeper, the depth of which comes from the loving sound of a little girl, after a long day at work, greeting you and saying "hello, Papa." How sweet is the sound of love.
Jake was a legend to some, beloved by all, and a fiercely loyal friend to many. He certainly will be sorely missed. Jake, thank you for sharing with us your laughter, smile, and snake charmer charisma. You have a special gift to lift the spirits of those around you. You have touched the lives of many. God be with you until we meet again muchacho.
He is survived by his spouse, Heather Ziegler, and little girl Addison Ziegler, parents Terry and Marilyn Ziegler. Siblings: Myrna Ziegler - Phoenix, Jay Ziegler (Shauna)-Cedar City, Stephanie Ravenscraft (Trevor) - Peoria, Jon Ziegler (Amanda) - Rock Springs, Sarah Smith (Colin)- Tamworth, England, Josh Ziegler (Emily) - Chandler, Stacy Lemieux (Justin) - Phoenix.
Preceded in death by his brother James Ziegler and nephew Jesse Ziegler.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Canyon View Stake Center (1985 N Main Street Cedar City). Viewings will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm and again on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Canyon View Stake Center. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 9, 2019