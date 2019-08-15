|
|
James Arthur Brwon
St. George - James Arthur Boston, 88, passed away on August 8, 2019. He was born on April 6, 1931 in Woodburn, Iowa to Lola Ellen Simmons and Clarence R Boston. He married Julia Ledgway on March 11, 1961 in Casper Wyoming.
Jim was raised and went to school in the Manville, WY area with his two sisters and two brothers. He worked 30 years for the Wyoming Highway Dept. in Casper from which he retired to Colorado and then Utah. He coached women's softball in Casper and was active in youth baseball. He will be remembered for his integrity, honesty, and hard work; a great father, loving husband, and good friend.
He is survived by his wife: Julia of St. George, UT: sons, Darrin (Sheri) Boston of Ridgecrest, CA and Cory Boston of Casper, WY; sibling, Anna Mae Boston; and grandchildren Jessica, Jordan, and Joshua.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your preferred charity. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019