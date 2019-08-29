|
James DeMar Banks
Cedar City, Utah - Jim was born in Milford, Utah on March 22, 1935. He attended Milford High School where he enjoyed playing football and basketball. Jim worked for a short time on the rail road before his graduation in 1953. He joined the United States Air Force the summer of 1954 and trained as a jet engine mechanic. Jim served with the S.A.C 22nd Bombardment Wing out of March Air Force Base, California and Anderson Air Force Base on Guam during the Korean War. Jim met and married his sweetheart while serving in California. They were married in the Los Angeles, California Temple in 1956.
After his honorable discharge from the service Jim continued to work on jet engines and installing them with McDonnell-Douglas in Long Beach, California for several years before moving to Cedar City, in 1978 where he retired from M.T.I in 1998.
Jim has enjoyed his church callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of which he was a faithful member. Jim served as a stake missionary during his military service and as a stake mission president after his marriage. During his years in Cedar City he has served as an indexer and extractor with genealogy for forty years. He says his best calling was as North Stake Secretary here in Cedar City. Jim has also served in the St. George Temple. Jim and Jayne have served five couple missions including Cove Fort Service missionaries and a full-time mission to Nauvoo, Il. Jim had just been called to serve in the Cedar City Temple when his cancer became uncontrollable. He loved his family in quiet ways through his example and service. We love him too.
Jim is survived by his wife Jayne of Cedar City, UT. His sons Kevin Banks of Moreno Valley, CA and John (Tammy) Banks of Enoch, UT. His sisters Mary and Jean Banks of Beaver, UT, his brother Russell Banks of Cedar City, UT and brother-in-law Earl Orm of Applevalley, CA. Along with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Jim will join his parents Guardell and LaRue Beaumont Banks and two sisters, Charlotte Banks and Martha Banks Orm.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cove Ward (95 N 2125 W, Cedar City, UT). A viewing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Church. And on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 am at the Church. Interment will follow after the service in the Mt. View Cemetery, in Beaver, Utah at 3:00 pm under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com. In lieu of flower please make donations to the Happy Factory in Cedar City or the Huntsman Cancer Foundation in Salt Lake City.
Jim's family would like to thank Cedar Cancer Center, Cedar City Hospital, Cedar Health and Rehabilitation and Ethan Bunker of Sun Tree Hospice for the kind and caring service they rendered to Jim and us at this time.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019