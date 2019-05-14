|
James Denzil Holt
Washington - James Denzil Holt, 82, passed away, surrounded by his family, May 12, 2019, in Washington, Utah. He was born December 18, 1936 in St. George, Utah to Henry and Lillis Holt.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Telegraph Chapel, 600 E. Telegraph St., Washington, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 14, 2019