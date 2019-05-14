Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Telegraph Chapel
600 E. Telegraph St.
Washington, UT
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Telegraph Chapel
600 E. Telegraph St.
Washington, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Denzil Holt


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Denzil Holt Obituary
James Denzil Holt

Washington - James Denzil Holt, 82, passed away, surrounded by his family, May 12, 2019, in Washington, Utah. He was born December 18, 1936 in St. George, Utah to Henry and Lillis Holt.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Telegraph Chapel, 600 E. Telegraph St., Washington, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now