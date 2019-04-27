|
|
James Enoch Burton
Reseda, CA - Passed away peacefully at home in Reseda, CA on Saturday, March 30th 2019. Born in St. George, UT on October 23, 1928 to Elloyd Betenson Burton and Emma Cox Burton.
Jim proudly served in a Calvary division of the US Army in Japan at the end of WWII. He worked many years at McDonnell Douglas before taking early retirement to care for his wife.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alta Geniel, his daughter Lorie Renee, his granddaughter Sarah Geniel, and his sister, Deon Gubler.
Survived by his sons Curtis (Sylvia) of Reseda, CA and Brad (Marlena) of Las Vegas, NV, and their extended families. Granddaughter, Shalene Ann, of Lancaster, CA. and her extended family. He is also survived by his brother Monte (Joan) Burton and sister Lu (Ed) Fischer both of St. George.
Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the St. George City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019