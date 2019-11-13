Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Main Street Chapel
82 North Main Street
Washington, UT
After 4 years of being lost, James Horner found his way and returned home on October 31, 2019. He was 59 years old. Jimmy was born and raised in Arizona. Following in his dad's footsteps, he made a life long career moving earth. He was "Legend" in the industry. Everyone knew and respected "The Horners". Jimmy moved to St. George, Utah in 2008 and quickly made his mark in the community. He had a passion for family and motorcycles and loved to ride. Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Main Street Chapel located at 82 North Main Street in Washington, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
