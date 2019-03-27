|
James Lee Maxwell
St. George, Utah - James Lee Maxwell, age 85, passed away on March 21, 2019, in St. George, Utah.
Jim was born (the eldest of twins) on February 2, 1934, in Peoa, Utah to James Clifford and Thelma Seymour Maxwell.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, LuJeane, and his four children: LeeAnn (Keith) Farnsworth of St. George, Utah; Charlene (Paul) Phillips, of Logan, Utah; Jeanmarie (Collin) Hughes of Las Vegas, Nevada; and David James (Marni) Maxwell of Cedar City, Utah; as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; a brother Byron (Verlynn) of Sandy, Utah; and a sister Verona (Kent) Lewis of Draper, Utah. He was preceded in death by his siblings Jay Maxwell, Arlo Maxwell, Dona M. Pace, and his twin brother John Maxwell.
His whole life was dedicated to serving the Lord in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served an honorable 2-year mission in Southern California. He worked with the youth extensively in scouting and served seven years as Bishop. Together he and his wife served an LDS mission in Fresno, California. They also spent 9 ½ years serving together as directors of the Family History Center in New Harmony, Utah. They also served together as temple workers in the St. George, Utah, Temple.
Services will be held at the Cedar Stake Center at 155 E. 400 S. in Cedar City, Utah on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 am. Friends may call prior to the service between 6 and 8 pm, at Southern Utah Mortuary. Burial will be in the Cedar City Cemetery.
Special thanks are given to family and friends, and also to the staff of Zion's Way who helped to make his life easier.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019