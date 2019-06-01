|
James Pehrson
Kanab, UT - James "Jim" B. Pehrson, 72 of Kanab, UT, passed away May 28, 2019. Jim was born October 16 in Moab, UT to Junius Evan Pehrson, and Marguerite Anderson Pehrson. Jim grew up in Monticello UT, where after serving in the US Army became a Utah Highway Patrolman for several years. In 1981 Jim moved his family to Kanab UT and worked for Energy Fuels. Later in life Jim worked as a truck driver for multiple trucking companies around the Kanab area.
Jim loved the Kanab red dirt and never wanted to leave. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and spent a lot of time at Lake Powell, and has since found a love for camping, and riding his ATV in the hills around Kanab. He also cherished his time spent with his kids, grandkids, and hunting with his brothers.
Jim was known for being quiet, kind, and caring. He was always a gentleman. For that reason, he was loved by all that knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his children Jim (Mindy) Pehrson Riverton UT, Kim (Seth) Payne Herriman, UT Kelly (Matthew) Steeper Los Angeles, CA. Siblings Helen (Paul) Summers, Douglas Pehrson, Fred Pehrson, Michael (Jean) Pehrson. Grandchildren: James, Kambrie, Ean, Alex, Dax
Proceeded in death by his parents, partner Candace Sweet, sister Anita Haddaway.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 1 at 2:00 pm at the residence of 87 E 100 N Kanab UT.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from June 1 to June 2, 2019