James Richard Cuthrell
St. George - James Richard Cuthrell, was born on March 26, 1935 in Dallas, Texas. He died on March 12, 2019 at the age of 83 in Battle Ground, Washington. He grew up in California, served as a missionary in the Canada West Mission for the LDS Church, served his country in the Navy and Air National Guard and later as Chaplain for his local chapter of the American Legion, enjoyed learning and was a life-long learner, and loved and enjoyed his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Frances Cuthrell and Eleanore Preble Humphreys Haskell, and his wife of 44 years, LaRee Jensen Cuthrell. He leaves behind 4 daughters: Kathleen (Mason) Petty, Ilene Cuthrell, Jeanette (Chuck) Wright, Brenda (Scott) McCunn; two "adopted" daughters (whom he loved as his own): Gema Ortiz (Victor) Gurrola, and Lara (Sam) Stucki; 7 grandchildren: Jasmine Petty, Benjamin Petty, Randy (Debbie) Wright, Brian Wright, Jeremy (Moe) Wright, Jamie Stefan, Jordan (Rebecca) McCunn; and 5 great-grandchildren: Kian Wright, Roman Wright, Kaden Stefan, Dathan Stefan, Dilynn Wright. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and cousins whom he loved. He will be missed.
There will be a graveside service at the Tonaquint Cemetery on March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019