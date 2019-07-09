|
James "Bill" Stephens
Ivins - On June 11, 2019 in Ivins, Utah, James W. "Bill" Stephens completed a life filled with love and service. His life on earth is characterized by the George Jones song, "Walk through this world with me, Go where I go. Share all your dreams with me, For I love you so." James served throughout his life in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Metal Smith, Petty Officer First Class. He operated and managed gas stations including Chevron stations in Scotia and Rio Dell, California; a Wilshire station in Fortuna, California, and Gulf and Mobil stations in Las Vegas, Nevada. Most recently James served as a senior crosswalk guard for the St. George Police in St. George, Utah, and for more than fifteen years as a St. George Temple worker. James' surviving family includes his sons Kyle (Julia Stephens), Kayle (Lynette Stephens), Krayton (Chris Doss) and Kordell (Lori Stephens); his former wife Gayla Vee Hoopes; his brother Kenny (Myrna Stephens) and sister Darlene O' Neal; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. James was laid to rest in the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, Utah, on June 17, 2019.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 9, 2019