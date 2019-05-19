|
James Wallace Petersen
Hillsboro - January 11, 1946 ~ May 14, 2019
James Wallace Petersen, 73, returned to his heavenly home on May 14, 2019 in Hillsboro, Oregon. This cowboy, lovingly referred to as "Grandpa Horse" by his grandchildren showed strength and true grit to his last day. He was a true 'man's man'. When he spoke you listened. He proved to all of us that even through life's greatest challenges you shall overcome.
He is survived by his eternal companion, Myrna K Riding, and his eight Children: JUSTIN & Christie, KADE & April, Jason & JAN'L, Jason & TINILLE, AMBER, TYLER & Toni, ROBERT & Melanie, and Devin & SARAH...as well as 38 grandchildren and his mother, Rae Reid Petersen. He reunites on the other side with his father, Herald; his brother, Donald "Smiley"; and his sister, Shirley.
James was born on January 11, 1946 in Santa Monica, California, as the second child of Herald and Rae Petersen. Clarion Oakley, Lee Pett, and Wallace Reid receive our eternal gratitude. He never forgot their kindness and unconditional love. With their help he served a mission for the LDS church in Florida. He said, "When you are on a mission reality sets in and you realize a person needs to change on the inside, not just on the outside, which was hard for a rough guy like me…" With a love for his country James served honorably in the US army as a Mighty Buck Sergeant. He was always proud of his service. In 1970, Jim met his eternal companion, Myrna,. They were married on August 21. He loved and adored her every day of the 48 years they spent together. He always made her laugh and no matter how hard it became, he never lost his laugh and his joy in being with her. He knew how to live and he knew how to love. Together they raised 8 children. James was their constant source of joy, laughter, and love. He showed that happiness is found with his children, their spouses, and his grandkids, who he valued more than anything else in his life. This loving patriarch served faithfully in the LDS church as a missionary, a Bishop, a High Councilman, a senior missionary in Wyoming, and as a temple ordinance worker in the St. George Utah Temple. On his last day, with a 'thumbs up' and a whispered 'I love you' to his family, the heavens opened their arms to this mighty modern day hero and he passed the bounds of this mortal realm having endured faithfully to the end. It can be heard from all the birds singing from the treetops, "Happy trails to you, until we meet again…" "Well done, well done, my good and faithful Son."
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 11 AM, at the Mountain View Ward, 370 N 4050 W, Cedar City. Friends may call 10:00-10:40 prior to the service. Burial will be in the Oasis Utah Cemetery at 4:30 PM. Online condolences at www.nicklemortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 19, 2019