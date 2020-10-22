1/1
Jan Smith
Jan Smith

Hurricane, Utah - Jan was born November 16, 1938, died on October 15, 2020. She was widowed. She has three children. Jan was a very successful attorney in the 80's and 90's in California.

She will be missed by many. There will be no services. Her ashes will be sent to be with her husband who has been deceased for 17 years. She was loved by many of you who knew her.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pine View Mortuary
566 N Mall Dr
Saint George, UT 84790
(435) 986-4222
