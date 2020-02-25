|
|
Janet Elaine Allington Johnson
West Jordan - Janet Elaine Allington Johnson (77), 9/10/1942 - 2/22/2020, died peacefully at home in West Jordan, Utah after a year-long battle with cancer. Like every chapter in her life, she faced the past year with good humor, grace, and courage. Janet was a Daughter, Sister, Artist, Engineer, Genealogist, and Friend. A mother of eight, grandmother to 20, and great-grandmother of five; Janet loved her family to the end. Mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother were the titles she loved most. Janet was born in Holladay to loving parents Enid Elaine Whiting and Allen Lockhart Allington; the second of three sisters who share many fond memories. She graduated from Olympus High School where she started oil painting, a love she carried to her last days. After a short career in modeling, she married Alfred Beckmann in the Logan Temple at twenty years old. She quickly grew her family to eight children in sixteen years. Finding herself a single mother in 1979, she earned a technical degree from Salt Lake Community College that led to a career in engineering; working at Hercules in Utah and Northrop Grumman in California. Following her retirement, she served a mission in Houston Texas, as a single senior sister. She loved working on genealogy and learning about her heritage, leaving a legacy of hundreds of names added to the record. She married Denton Riley Johnson in 2000 in the Jordan River Temple. He was so very kind to her. Together they served a mission in Arcadia California, and traveled the US, driving state-to-state with their trailer. Denton passed away in 2003, leaving Janet a widow. She leaves with no shortage of friends. Wherever she lived; Salt Lake, California, Bountiful, or Saint George; she quickly made friends, who she will miss. In her last years she spent as much time with her children as possible. She is survived by her sister, Alana Lewis (Richard), and children Grant Beckmann (Patrice), Carole Callahan, AnnMarie Beckmann, Charla Gonzales, April Beckmann (Patrick Varney), Mark Beckmann (Cindy), Matthew Beckmann (Belinda), Christine Acevedo (Lewis); and by many grand and great-grandchildren. Friends may leave condolences by sending an email to [email protected] She would wish to thank all those who provided loving, devoted, and extraordinary care during her illness. Friends may call at the Westbrook 1st Ward, 6500 S Dixie Dr, West Jordan, UT, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th, 2020. A memorial service will be held immediately following at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please find someone that needs some love and take them to dinner, that is what mom would do.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020