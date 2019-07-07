|
|
Janet Lorraine Lytle Sullivan
Central - Janet Lorraine Lytle Sullivan of Central, Utah, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, at the age of 89. Lorraine was born on October 17, 1929, to Ezra Lytle and Mae Bracken Lytle. She spent her childhood in Central and St. George and was always proud of her Utah heritage.
She married Feurmin A. Sullivan on May 14, 1948, in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They lived most of their married life in Southern California raising their five children. After retirement, they returned to Central where Lorraine loved being surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by her brother, Clinton Ezra Lytle; her children, Keith (Nelessa) Sullivan, LaVon (Lonnell) Pebworth, Paul (Cindy) Sullivan, Janet (Kevin) Mohr, Drew (Shauna) Sullivan; 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister-in-law, LaPrele Jurjevich; and brother-in-law, Dell Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sister, Betty Drake.
Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Veyo, Utah chapel, 176 E. Center, Veyo, Utah 84728. Viewing will be from 9:30 am to 10:45 am prior to services at the same location. Interment will be in the Central Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from July 7 to July 9, 2019