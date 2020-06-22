Janet Mortensen Jones
Parowan - Our beautiful mother, Janet Mortensen Jones returned to her heavenly family on June 21, 2020. Her four children spent the last four weeks caring for her at home. She fought valiantly to return to health from a brain abscess and subsequent brain surgery, but we were unable to keep her with us any longer. Mom was born June 29, 1934, in the parlor of her Grandma and Grandpa Mitchell's home in Parowan. She was the first child of Ward and Itha Mitchell Mortensen. Her life was spent primarily in Parowan, with some short stints in Salt Lake City, Pocatello, Idaho, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her only sibling, Ronald Mortensen, was her favorite companion and friend growing up. She married the only man she ever loved, Melvyn Howard Jones, in 1951 when they were both 17 years old. They had been married for 55 years and five months when Dad passed away. Mom and Dad were blessed with five children, Lucille, Jacqueline, Anne, Daryl and Michael. We lost our sister Lucille when she was only 6 years old and have all missed her ever since. Mom, Dad and Lucille were sealed in the St. George, Utah, temple after Dad's death.
The entire family spent many wonderful years enjoying Parowan activities including Labor Day weekends at the Iron County Fair and camping in the mountains of Southern Utah. Yankee Reservoir and Panguitch Lake were family favorite destinations which Mom made unforgettable with her planning and cooking. Mom's life was one of service to her family and friends. She was at home with us her entire life, making sure we were taken care of as Dad traveled much of the time.
Mom was more than a grandmother to her grandchildren. She was involved in each of their lives in countless ways. She was their biggest fan, no matter what they loved to do. Her love for them is embedded deep in each of their hearts. They know they were loved unconditionally, fully and completely.
She worked hard to make sure her yard was beautiful, grew vegetables in the garden to distribute and bottle for the entire family, and made homemade bread and amazing food. Mom gave us all her love, all of the time. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served for many years in the Primary organization and played the piano for Sacrament Meeting. Several of those years were playing piano at the Rest Home in Parowan.
Mom loved to sing, and was second soprano in a quartet with friends for 15 years. Her other accompanied them for every performance. Friends were a special blessing in Mom's life. Her dear life-long friends Katrine and Mary Etta blessed her life in so many ways. Val Holyoak and his siblings were family to Mom.
She and Dad loved Parowan, and worked tirelessly improving the racetrack at the Iron County Fairgrounds and planting and watering trees all over town. Her beautiful home was a refuge for the family, a place of unconditional love and acceptance.
Mom was a beautiful woman who defied the aging process. Often mistaken for a sister to her children, she radiated strength, beauty and vitality her entire life. No one could outwork her, and working with her family was her favorite thing to do. She helped with countless home projects of her children and grandchildren. She even helped re-roof the house of a dear friend in her 70's.
Janet is survived by her children Jackie (Jack) Freeman, Anne (Chuck) Bentley, Daryl (Jean) Jones, and Michael (Shalyndee) Jones. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; Brandon (Chelsie) Bentley, Jodi (Tom) Tueller, Jennifer (Andy) Swanson, Jessica (Jared) Huish, Valerie Jones, Justin (Kasey) Jones, Natalie Jones (Danny Conrad), Meagan Jones, Derrick (Tina) Freeman, and Danielle Freeman. She also has 23 great grandchildren who love her dearly.
Mom is preceded in death by her husband, Mel, her parents, brother Ronald Mortensen and his wife Joan and her beautiful daughter, Lucille.
A small family service is planned on her 86th birthday as a result of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Mom will be buried next to Dad in the Parowan, Utah, cemetery.
Special thanks to the loving health professionals who cared for Mom at Dixie Regional Medical Center's Specialty Neuro Rehab unit, and Zion's Way Home Health and Hospice. Your kindness meant so very much to her. She loved you all and was very grateful for your encouragement.
A very special thank you to Jodi Tueller, Mom's granddaughter who was our pharmacist and guide through the entire process. Your loving advice and knowledge made this journey much easier for the family.
We rejoice in her reunion with her family in heaven. We will miss her beautiful smile, her amazing laugh, her hugs and the wonderful conversations we had with her. Rest in peace, beautiful Mother. We thank you with all our hearts for your love and example.
Funeral services will be held at the Parowan 2nd Ward on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A viewing will be held prior to the service on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the church from 1:00 - 1:30 pm. Interment will be in the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online Condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
Parowan - Our beautiful mother, Janet Mortensen Jones returned to her heavenly family on June 21, 2020. Her four children spent the last four weeks caring for her at home. She fought valiantly to return to health from a brain abscess and subsequent brain surgery, but we were unable to keep her with us any longer. Mom was born June 29, 1934, in the parlor of her Grandma and Grandpa Mitchell's home in Parowan. She was the first child of Ward and Itha Mitchell Mortensen. Her life was spent primarily in Parowan, with some short stints in Salt Lake City, Pocatello, Idaho, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her only sibling, Ronald Mortensen, was her favorite companion and friend growing up. She married the only man she ever loved, Melvyn Howard Jones, in 1951 when they were both 17 years old. They had been married for 55 years and five months when Dad passed away. Mom and Dad were blessed with five children, Lucille, Jacqueline, Anne, Daryl and Michael. We lost our sister Lucille when she was only 6 years old and have all missed her ever since. Mom, Dad and Lucille were sealed in the St. George, Utah, temple after Dad's death.
The entire family spent many wonderful years enjoying Parowan activities including Labor Day weekends at the Iron County Fair and camping in the mountains of Southern Utah. Yankee Reservoir and Panguitch Lake were family favorite destinations which Mom made unforgettable with her planning and cooking. Mom's life was one of service to her family and friends. She was at home with us her entire life, making sure we were taken care of as Dad traveled much of the time.
Mom was more than a grandmother to her grandchildren. She was involved in each of their lives in countless ways. She was their biggest fan, no matter what they loved to do. Her love for them is embedded deep in each of their hearts. They know they were loved unconditionally, fully and completely.
She worked hard to make sure her yard was beautiful, grew vegetables in the garden to distribute and bottle for the entire family, and made homemade bread and amazing food. Mom gave us all her love, all of the time. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served for many years in the Primary organization and played the piano for Sacrament Meeting. Several of those years were playing piano at the Rest Home in Parowan.
Mom loved to sing, and was second soprano in a quartet with friends for 15 years. Her other accompanied them for every performance. Friends were a special blessing in Mom's life. Her dear life-long friends Katrine and Mary Etta blessed her life in so many ways. Val Holyoak and his siblings were family to Mom.
She and Dad loved Parowan, and worked tirelessly improving the racetrack at the Iron County Fairgrounds and planting and watering trees all over town. Her beautiful home was a refuge for the family, a place of unconditional love and acceptance.
Mom was a beautiful woman who defied the aging process. Often mistaken for a sister to her children, she radiated strength, beauty and vitality her entire life. No one could outwork her, and working with her family was her favorite thing to do. She helped with countless home projects of her children and grandchildren. She even helped re-roof the house of a dear friend in her 70's.
Janet is survived by her children Jackie (Jack) Freeman, Anne (Chuck) Bentley, Daryl (Jean) Jones, and Michael (Shalyndee) Jones. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; Brandon (Chelsie) Bentley, Jodi (Tom) Tueller, Jennifer (Andy) Swanson, Jessica (Jared) Huish, Valerie Jones, Justin (Kasey) Jones, Natalie Jones (Danny Conrad), Meagan Jones, Derrick (Tina) Freeman, and Danielle Freeman. She also has 23 great grandchildren who love her dearly.
Mom is preceded in death by her husband, Mel, her parents, brother Ronald Mortensen and his wife Joan and her beautiful daughter, Lucille.
A small family service is planned on her 86th birthday as a result of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Mom will be buried next to Dad in the Parowan, Utah, cemetery.
Special thanks to the loving health professionals who cared for Mom at Dixie Regional Medical Center's Specialty Neuro Rehab unit, and Zion's Way Home Health and Hospice. Your kindness meant so very much to her. She loved you all and was very grateful for your encouragement.
A very special thank you to Jodi Tueller, Mom's granddaughter who was our pharmacist and guide through the entire process. Your loving advice and knowledge made this journey much easier for the family.
We rejoice in her reunion with her family in heaven. We will miss her beautiful smile, her amazing laugh, her hugs and the wonderful conversations we had with her. Rest in peace, beautiful Mother. We thank you with all our hearts for your love and example.
Funeral services will be held at the Parowan 2nd Ward on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A viewing will be held prior to the service on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the church from 1:00 - 1:30 pm. Interment will be in the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online Condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.