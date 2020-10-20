Janet Pollock
Tropic - On October 18, 2020, in Panguitch, Utah our dear mother and unwavering example of faith, hope, charity and unconditional love, Janet Eddley Ott Pollock, returned to her heavenly home and reunited with family and friends awaiting her there. Janet was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted friend. Her kind and gentle personality and bright smile instantly endeared people to her. Born on September 16, 1932, in Tropic, Utah, Janet was the second youngest child of six, born to Joseph Alma and Mabel Franzella Charter Ott.
Janet is lovingly remembered by her children: Jackilyne Blais, Jerald Pollock, Joseph Pollock, Jean (Ken) Hall, Gayle (Marie) Pollock and Jack William "Wid" Pollock; along with nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her two siblings: J. Robert Ott and Joseph Ott.
Janet is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; parents, Joseph and Mabel Ott; sister, Rella Alvey; brothers, McCune Ott and Stanley Ott; grandson, Jeremy Aaron Kincaid.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Tropic Cemetery. A viewing will take place prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Burial will be in the Tropic Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.
under Janet's obituary.
The Pollock Family would especially like to acknowledge and extend their gratitude to the skilled health care professionals at Garfield Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home and to the many friends, neighbors and family members who loved Janet.