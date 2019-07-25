|
|
Janice Nakashima
St. George - Janice Nakashima born Dec 14, 1941 died July 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband Ed Nakashima, three children, three grandchildren and her beloved 4-legged companion, Zac. During her working years she was employed at the University of Utah NBICU in Salt Lake City, Utah. She worked for 20 plus years as a caring nurse to premature babies. She was a gifted pianist. Sharing her talents with many students, her Bloomington 8th Ward and her family. She was an amazing seamstress. She could sew anything from a complicated wedding dress to a simple potholder. Her quilts spotlighted her talent best. Her family will be comforted by her quilts when they wrap up in one. They were displayed all over her home. They were exquisite. She also loved genealogy, gardening and traveling to Hawaii. She will be in our hearts until we meet again.
Memorial service on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Bloomington 8th Ward Chapel, 3318 Mulberry Drive, St. George, Ut 84790.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 25, 2019