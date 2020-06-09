Janie Tasker LinsHurricane - On Monday, June 8, 2020, Janie Lins quietly slipped away into her eternal rest. She was born July 23, 1945 in the small mining town of Kempton, West Virginia to Bertha and Cassel Tasker and spent her early childhood there.She attended elementary school in Clarksburg, West Virginia. In 1954, she moved with her parents and older sisters Betty and Dotty to Salt Lake City, UT. She attended, and graduated from, West High School where she enjoyed the school Pep Club activities.She attended Nursing school at Brigham Young University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree. She worked in many hospitals in Salt Lake City, including the old Holy Cross, where she had many interesting experiences in the psychiatry ward. Later she worked in the newborn nursery at Alta View Hospital where she was until she retired from nursing. She had a keen 6th sense about newborns and knew instinctively when one wasn't doing well. Because of her keen nursing assessment many babies were transferred to Primary Children's Hospital for a higher level of care.After retiring from nursing, Janie grew a hobby into a second career—antiquing! She had her own antique shop, Glitter 'n Glass Antiques in Sandy, UT for many years, and a store, Antiques of Draper. She also opened booth's in Midvale, Ogden, and Provo.For the past several years, Janie and her husband Ron Lins have been residents of Hurricane, UT. She has a son, Erin McMillan, from a previous marriage, who was always her pride and joy.Janie is survived by her husband Ron Lins, son Erin McMillan of Salt Lake City, UT, sisters Betty Ann Tasker of Ivins, UT, Dotty Tasker of Draper, UT and many nieces and nephews in UT and CA.A small Family and friends service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1pm at the First Southern Baptist Church of Hurricane, Utah, 1565 W. State Street, Hurricane, Utah, 84737, (435) 635-0189. Cremation under the direction of McMillan Mortuary in St. George, Utah.Janie loved animals and visits to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, in Kanab, Utah. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in her name to Best Friends animal Society or a local animal shelter of your choice.