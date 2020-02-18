|
|
Jay Barton
St. George - Jay Barton passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Jay lived a wonderful, fulfilling life of 88 years. He now joins his sweetheart, Shirlee, in heaven. She passed away exactly 7 years ago to the day of his passing! They would be celebrating their 70th anniversary this year.
Jay was born May 19, 1931 in Tropic, Utah to Leo Lorenzo Barton and Karma Johnson Barton. He was the youngest of 10 children.
Jay married Shirlee Ann Johnson on September 16, 1950. From this union came 8 children: Vickie, Randy, Brad, Rusty, Lori, Shelley, Lisa and Kristy. Jay was a much-loved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Jay is survived by his sister, Mary Dawn Cox of St. George, his 8 children, 31 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
Dad loved his family most of all, but the backroads of North America took a very close second. Dad and Mom loved exploring and enjoying the great outdoors together. The Western Sky was the roof to their home and adventures. From British Columbia to Baja, and from California to Colorado - no road was unfamiliar to them.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah. Please join us at Paradise Canyon Club House, 1145 Road Runner Drive, St. George, immediately following the service, to celebrate the life and legacy of this wonderful man.
