St. George - Jay Dee Hendricks was born at the family home in Fielding, Utah April 26, 1935 to Rhoda Faye Bowcutt and Milton James Hendricks, Sr. He was reunited with his eternal sweetheart Carolyn Church May 16, 2019.



After graduating from Sparks High School in Nevada, he attended Utah State in Logan, Utah where he met and married Carolyn while earning his Bachelor's and later his Master's. He taught typing, shorthand, office machines and coached the High Desert Lassies Drill Team at Victor Valley High School from 1957 to 1967. When Apple Valley High School opened in 1967, he continued to teach, counsel and was a Dean of Students until his retirement in 1995.



During his 38 years in the High Desert, he served twice as Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In retirement he loved singing in the Southern Utah Heritage Choir and enjoyed his 18 years of service as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple and one year in the St. Louis Temple.



Jay Dee is preceded in death by his eternal companion, Carolyn; daughter, Kim Marie; parents, Milton and Faye; brother, Milton; brothers-in-law: Joe Farris and James Church; sister-in-law, Clara Jensen; and his great-granddaughter, Avery.



He is survived by his sister, DeAnna Farris; daughter, Lori Jo; son, Jeffery Dee; daughter-in-law, Danielle Leonard; grandsons: Jay Daniel and Jarom Drake; granddaughters: Joelle and Jentry; grandson-in-law, Randy Jepperson; granddaughter-in-law, Gentri Lister Hendricks; great-grandsons: Jax and Rowen; and great-granddaughter, Jersey.



The family wishes to thank the loving and caring staffs of Dixie Regional Medical Center, Coral Desert Rehab, and Applegate Homecare and Hospice, as well as Doctors Swigert, Te and Roy. Thank you to the neighbors, members, and Relief Society of the East Ridge Ward for their compassionate service and friendships.



Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel 912 South 1740 East (on Foremaster Hill), St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and Saturday, prior to service, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.



Interment will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Provo City Cemetery, Provo, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.