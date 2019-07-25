|
Jayson Marchant
Cedar City - Jayson Christopher Marchant, 37, unexpectedly passed away, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Cedar City, Utah. Jayson was born July 6, 1982 in Cedar City, Utah to Christopher Jones Marchant and Rae Ann Pitcher Chapman.
Jayson was full of passion and charisma. His smile and laughter could brighten the darkest hour. Jayson held a relentless love for his family. He cherished his wife and his daughters. Jayson craved to be outdoors, playing sports, and anyone who was privileged to catch a glimpse of his mischievous smile, knew trouble wasn't far behind. He felt a joy for life that he passed on to others by just being in close proximity to him. Despite his inward pain and struggles, Jayson worked endlessly at expressing beauty in this world. May that beauty come down and through us, wash over us, and be forever held in our minds, our hearts, and our spirit. Jayson worked hard to provide for his family, he lived to love and adore his wife and his daughters. Hold your loved ones tighter for a little longer. Never forget the effable mystery and extraordinary beauty of the simple human heart and the love it embraces all of us with.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Marchant, daughters Kodi Nelson, Jaxi Nelson, Gracie Marchant, Swayze Marchant and Hadlie Hanks; his father, Chris (Karen) Marchant, his mother Rae Ann (Mike) Chapman, sisters Jamie (Bryan) Jackson, brothers Jared (Cat)Marchant, Joshua Chapman, Scott (Wendi) Chapman, Zachary Chapman, Jill Chapman, Melissa (Steve) Boles, Dustin (Nicole) Fuller, Michaela (Kyle) Rutland, and Kristen Marchant; grandmothers Marian Ashdown, Theone Chapman and mother and father-in-law, Mac and Jo Barney.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 AM at the 16th ward Cedar City (1925 West 320 South, Cedar City, UT 84720). A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, 6pm - 8pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT 84720). A second viewing will be held Friday morning before the funeral services from 9 - 10:30 AM at the church. Interment will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
