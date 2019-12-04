Resources
1929 - 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great-grandmother returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on November 20, 2019, at the age of 90. Jeanette was born January 3, 1929 in Hurricane, Utah to Claude L. Johnson and Regena Isom. Jeanette Johnson and Clare Thayne Neilson were married in Washington, Utah on November 2, 1946 and were later sealed for eternity in the St. George LDS Temple on November 13, 1954. They had two sons, Terry and Michael. Jeanette and Clare moved to Las Vegas in 1946 where they remained active in their church and community.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clare Neilson, son Terry Neilson, daughter-in-law Janice Neilson, brother Sylvan Johnson, and sister Katherine Humphries. She is survived by her son Michael Neilson (Estella), daughter-in-law Sharon Neilson, grandchildren Ernie Neilson (Liza), Corrie Riddosh (Ryan), Natalie Neilson, Jared Neilson; Step grandchildren Michele and Michael Vizcarra (Erin); Eight great grandchildren Bailey Hausler (Brandon), Katherine Neilson, Jessica Condon (Jason), Jaiden Riddosh, Breanna Riddosh, Anna, Maikalya, Camaron Vizcarra and one great great-granddaughter Aurora Hausler; Nieces, Nephews and valued friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00am following a family viewing from 10:00am to 10:45 am in Henderson, Nevada at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 2701 E. Pebble Road, Henderson 89074. A graveside service will follow at 1:30pm at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
