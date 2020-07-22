Jeanne E. (Miller) Jenson
Hurricane -
1926-7/17/2020
Jeanne E. (Miller) Jenson, was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend to all and most cherished…a servant of our Lord and Mom to many, departed this life on the evening of July 17, 2020 due to complication with dementia.
Jeanne is survived by one brother and eight children and many grand, great and great-great children.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parent, one brother and her husbands.
Jeanne spent most of her life in Ft Worth, Texas raising her family and running the office functions at our family cabinet business, she moved to S Utah later in life and enjoyed writing and her many adventures in the maintains and especially Zion National Park.
Jeanne spent a lifetime enriching the world with her laughter, her wisdom, her music (piano playing and singing), her very creative and imaginative writings and deep relationships with family and friends.
"Have a good life" was her send off after every meeting.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Lawson Funeral Home 254-435-2792 in Meridian, TX. Please visit their website for full obituary and service listing www.lawsonfuneralhome.net