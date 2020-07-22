1/1
Jeanne E. (Miller) Jenson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne E. (Miller) Jenson

Hurricane -

1926-7/17/2020

Jeanne E. (Miller) Jenson, was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend to all and most cherished…a servant of our Lord and Mom to many, departed this life on the evening of July 17, 2020 due to complication with dementia.

Jeanne is survived by one brother and eight children and many grand, great and great-great children.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her parent, one brother and her husbands.

Jeanne spent most of her life in Ft Worth, Texas raising her family and running the office functions at our family cabinet business, she moved to S Utah later in life and enjoyed writing and her many adventures in the maintains and especially Zion National Park.

Jeanne spent a lifetime enriching the world with her laughter, her wisdom, her music (piano playing and singing), her very creative and imaginative writings and deep relationships with family and friends.

"Have a good life" was her send off after every meeting.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Lawson Funeral Home 254-435-2792 in Meridian, TX. Please visit their website for full obituary and service listing www.lawsonfuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
803 North Main
Meridian, TX 76665
254-435-2792
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lawson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved