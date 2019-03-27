Services
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Lorenzi Ward chapel
221 Lorenzi Street
LV, NV
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Lorenzi Ward chapel
221 Lorenzi Street
LV, NV
Jeffery Wayne Cannon


1956 - 2019
Jeffery Wayne Cannon Obituary
Jeffery Wayne Cannon

Las Vegas, NV - Jeffery Wayne Cannon, 62, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on March 23, 2019.

He was born to parents Gwen Spendlove and Kerry Cannon, on December 11th, 1956 in Saint George, Utah.

Jeff Cannon worked as a crane operator in the Operating Engineers Union Local #12 for over 20 years.

He was often referred to as being the best operator in Las Vegas and said to have "forgotten more about crane operating than most guys could ever learn." He loved working for Jake's Crane and Dielco Crane Services Inc. Coworkers knew him for his laugh and ever-present joy. As a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he loved teaching the future generation about respecting nature and enjoying God's beauty of planet earth. Jeff loved fishing, hunting, boating and riding horses; a true-blue cowboy and woodsman through and through.

Jeff Cannon is survived by his two daughters Lenore and Karli Cannon. He was preceded in death by his parents Gwen and Kerry Cannon.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 9-9:45 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Lorenzi Ward chapel, at 221 Lorenzi Street, LV, NV 89107. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 am. Interment will be at the Tonquin Cemetery in St. George, UT. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
