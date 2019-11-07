|
Jeffrey Heaton
Cedar City - Jeffrey Robert Heaton, 31, was born August 10, 1988 in Cedar City, Utah, the youngest of nine children to Robert C. and Kay Lynn Heaton. He passed away at home from unknown causes on November 4, 2019.
Jeff went to Cedar High School and received his associate's degree at SUU. Throughout his life he was blessed with many loyal friends from band, cross country, climbing, and his other adventures. Jeff worked as a wildland firefighter before leaving to serve in the Brazil Manaus Mission.
Jeff was close with his large family. His siblings were his best friends and he was beloved by his nieces and nephews. He was our "IT guy", fitness coach, and nutrition guide. He was fascinated by nutritional science and researched health extensively, offering personalized instruction to family members. He excelled in Pilates and running was always a part of Jeff's life.
Jeff was passionate about writing, composing, and recording music. He mastered the trumpet in high school, performed vocals and keyboard with his band "Hero Machine", and played the guitar and piano. He loved theater and spent much of this past year attending as many plays as he could.
Whether it was road trips across America, backpacking through Europe, or exploring Mexico, Jeff was always up for an adventure. He spent much of his life outside, from scouting activities to grand escapades. He loved taking long walks around town in the fresh air, and the mountain cabin was a special place of refuge.
Jeff was affected by mental illness for most of his adult life but it didn't conquer him. Though he went through very hard times, he strove to be composed, articulate, and conscientious. He was always kind and protective towards his nieces and nephews and they will remember him lovingly. Through his suffering, he proved time and time again the quality of his character and his good heart.
We are especially grateful for the help of Southwest Behavioral Health Center, his treatment team, and club support. Jeff was very much himself over the past 18 months, and we will treasure these times of togetherness, good talks, and humor. We encourage anyone affected by mental illness to reach out to their community resources. You are not alone.
Robert and Kay, David (Kaprena), Lisa, Kristi Woolsey, Ben, Nate (Becky), Amy, Andrew (Emily), Ashley (Jason) Starr, and the entire Heaton family thank you for your outpouring of love and support.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 9th, at 11:00 a.m. at the 9th Ward Chapel ( 256 South 900 West, Cedar City, UT). There will be a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019