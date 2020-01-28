|
|
Jeffrey Robert Clark
St. George - Jeffrey Robert Clark, age 75, passed away January 26, 2020 in St George Utah. He was born on January 15, 1945 in Boise, Idaho to William Wayne Clark and Helen Marr Archibald. He married Patricia Dian Friedlein in Hobart, Indiana on June 7, 1968. They were sealed in the Logan, Utah Temple a week later on June 14, 1968.
Jeff was raised in Caldwell, Idaho. He loved music and playing the saxophone. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Brazil from 1965 - 1967. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in accounting. He and Patti raised their family in Utah, Nevada, Raymond Alberta Canada, and Colorado. They settled in St George in 1992. He lovingly served in the St George Temple for 8 years. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word, kind, helpful, and considerate of others.
He is survived by his mother, wife Patti, brother Stephen (Nancy) Clark, brother-in-law Gary (Sheila) Bikman, children Jeffrey (Michelle) Clark Jr., Jennifer (Adam) Barnes, Joseph (Kellee) Clark, Joshua (Kristen) Clark, Janene (Daniel) Gough, James (Lisa) Clark, 26 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Suzy Bikman.
The family expresses their love and appreciation to the staff of the St George Rehabilitation Center for their loving care.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 4:00pm at the St. George 16th Ward LDS Chapel located at 550 E. 700 S., St. George, Utah 84770. A visitation will be from 3:00-3:45pm prior to services at the same location.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020