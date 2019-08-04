|
Jennifer deJonge Maurer
- - Jennifer deJonge Maurer 43 left to live with her Heavenly Father on January 20, 2019 in the Netherlands. Jennifer was buried in the Netherlands.
She was born July 18, 1975 in Bountiful, Utah to Nick and JoAnne Maurer. Jenn was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin and aunt. She loved being a mother to her wonderful seven children. She was always smiling from the time she was three days old, and was known by everyone for her contagious joy. If you knew Jenn, you would feel as if she were your best friend.
She was raised in Bountiful, Utah and St. George, Utah. Jenn was very talented. When she was young she loved ballet and tap dancing. When she was older she was in clogging and a marching group. She attended Dixie High and went to Girls State. While in high school she received her Cosmetology degree.
After graduating high school she went on to University of Utah. She graduated with two bachelor degrees in 4 ½ years. One degree in Geography and the other in German. Jenn served in The Netherlands Mission. She served in many various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Jennifer married the love of her life Jelmer deJonge in the Netherlands. They had seven children. While pregnant with her third child she completed her Master degree in Geography while teaching Geography and History. She enjoyed doing anything with her lovely family. She was very proud of all of her children.
Surviving are her sweetheart Jelmer, sons Remmert, Sijmen, David, Tiddo and daughters Estelle, Hester, Anna, her parents Nick and JoAnne Maurer, siblings Dawn Maurer, Greg (Molly) Maurer, Nichol (Jared) Hardy, AJ Maurer, parents in-law Cass and Ina deJonge, many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles plus many cousins.
Preceded in death by her grandparents John and Pia Maurer, Henry and Edith Terranova.
There will be a celebration of her life held Saturday August 10, 2019. Anyone that knew Jenn is cordially invited to attend the celebration. There will be a dinner starting at 5:00 PM and ending 7:00 PM. After the dinner you are invited to express the joy Jennifer brought to your life. It will be held at 361 West 210 South La Verkin Utah at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints cultural hall. Please come so you can meet Jenn's husband and two oldest sons who will be attending from the Netherlands. RSVP 435-628-5782.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019