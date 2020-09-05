Jerald Bybee
Cedar City - Jerald Harvey Bybee (Jerry) passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, September 4, 2020 after suffering a devastating stroke 5 days previously. Jerald was born in Panguitch, Utah to Laura and Walden Bybee. He grew up in Anabella, Utah and graduated from South Sevier HS where he wrestled, ran, and served as student body president.
Jerald was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as a missionary in the California South mission. He served as Scout leader, branch president, bishop and on a high council as well as ward finance clerks. After completing his missionary service Jerald married his sweetheart Colleen in the Manti Utah Temple. They have been married for 51 years.
Jerald was a true patriot, he loved his country and served proudly in the military as a special agent for military intelligence. He was an amazing Gardener and worked hard to make every place he lived beautiful. He had a great sense of humor and a good business sense. After serving almost ten years in the military, he managed the Cedar McDonalds for several years and then became an Allstate agent and owned his own company until he retired.
He is survived by his wife Colleen, children; April, (Matt) Sherrie (Jeff) Matthew, Maria (Craig), 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Brothers; Lloyd (Kaye), Donald (Kay), Dean (Karen), Terry (Lee) (Diane), Sisters: Marlene (Clair) and Laree (Doug). He loved family get-togethers and barbecues.
Jerald was preceded in death by His Father Walden Bybee and his Mother Laura Lay and his brother Joseph Bybee (Chris).
A viewing for Jerald will be held Wednesday, September 9th at 9:30 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 all in the Greens Lake Chapel in Cedar City at 1120 W Greens Lake Dr. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.